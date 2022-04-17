Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

Shares of DE stock traded up $9.46 on Friday, reaching $436.75. 1,522,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $439.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

