Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 931,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 155,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

