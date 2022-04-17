Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 656,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,128,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,632. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

