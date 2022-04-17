Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $7,325,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

