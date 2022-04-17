DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Up 77.6% in March

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.9 days.

Shares of DNACF stock remained flat at $$15.53 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. DeNA has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNACF. Zacks Investment Research raised DeNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

