Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. 893,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $28.36.
