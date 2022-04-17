Destination Wealth Management Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. 1,611,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,085. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

