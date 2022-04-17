Destination Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,000 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE:O traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.61. 2,624,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

