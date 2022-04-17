Destination Wealth Management Buys Shares of 682 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $322.68 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

