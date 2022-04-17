Destination Wealth Management Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.40.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.85. 2,719,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

