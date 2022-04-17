Destination Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.71.

NYSE PSA traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $408.50. 510,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $264.96 and a 12 month high of $411.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

