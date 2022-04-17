Destination Wealth Management Purchases 664 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.74. 4,464,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

