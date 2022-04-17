Destination Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,676. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42.

