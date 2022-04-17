Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DPSGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.13) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.20) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($81.52) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 101,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,844. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

