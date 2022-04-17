Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $558,558.58 and approximately $863.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011705 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00252642 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

