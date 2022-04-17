Digitalcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $140,495.68 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $140,495.68 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,313.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.98 or 0.07533383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00283140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00851071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00093420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.13 or 0.00583257 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00354016 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,722,921 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.