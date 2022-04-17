DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DSS by 3,868.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DSS by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DSS during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in DSS during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DSS during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

DSS, Inc operates in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, banking, lending, and finance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Premier Packaging, Investment Bank, BioHealth Group, Securities and Fintech Group, and Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group.

