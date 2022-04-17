DXdao 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $134,802.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $774.59 or 0.01945748 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $38.20 million and $134,802.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00276929 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005361 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 169.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars.

