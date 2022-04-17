Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
In related news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,872.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.