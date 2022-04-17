Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,872.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

