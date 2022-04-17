easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 570 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.77) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 570.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 589.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.