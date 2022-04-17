ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ECTM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 682,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.94%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

