Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 489,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,511. The company has a market capitalization of $983.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 301.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 284,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EFC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

