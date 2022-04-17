Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.43 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.22 or 0.00390865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and $68.96 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00192435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,807,510 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

