Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.86. 5,319,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

