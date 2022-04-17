Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 1,588,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

