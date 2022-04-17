Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

