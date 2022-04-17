Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,456. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.58.

