Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. 3,918,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,996. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

