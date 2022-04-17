Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 2,059,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

