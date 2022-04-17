Empirical Finance LLC Has $883,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,719. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

