Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,319. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

