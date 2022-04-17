Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $99.67. 2,251,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,827. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

