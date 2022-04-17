Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of USB traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,823,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,747. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.