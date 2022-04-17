Empirical Finance LLC Sells 24,136 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,136 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 879,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,400 in the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

