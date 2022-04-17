Empty Set Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,039.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $20,039.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.20 or 0.07543476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.90 or 1.00204159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

