Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of Endesa stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 20,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,380. Endesa has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

