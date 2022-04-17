Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,875. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.06.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

