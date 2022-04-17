Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,875. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.06.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

