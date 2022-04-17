Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.85% of Equity Residential worth $287,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equity Residential by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 140,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $249,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.43. 1,650,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

