ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading 20.2% Lower This Week

ETHplode (ETHPLO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $28,608.39 and approximately $129.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,842,236 coins and its circulating supply is 44,823,235 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

