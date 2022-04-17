Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.37.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

