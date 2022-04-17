EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 930,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EVCM stock traded down 0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 13.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. Analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.15.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

