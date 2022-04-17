Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $120.04 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,026 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

