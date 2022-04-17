Exeedme Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $306,619.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.98 or 0.07555494 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,745.02 or 1.00098570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049561 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.