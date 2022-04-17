ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $146.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS opened at $145.71 on Thursday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ExlService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.