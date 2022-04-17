F3Logic LLC Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.73. The stock had a trading volume of 353,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

