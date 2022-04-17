F3Logic LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after buying an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 983,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,725 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.09. The stock had a trading volume of 268,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,338. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.15 and its 200 day moving average is $174.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

