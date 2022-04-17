F3Logic LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY remained flat at $$128.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 967,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,253. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $122.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.