F3Logic LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.51. 2,105,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

