F3Logic LLC Increases Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock worth $26,986,403. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,594,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

