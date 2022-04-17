F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,988,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. 269,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

